School Web Design - Bethany

School Web Design - Bethany
This is a website design that I completed for a charter school.
The school needed a website that was clean, professional, and easy to update. I provided this product that is fully mobile responsive, easy to update, clean, fast, and integrated with Google Drive.

The original iteration of this website went live in 2016 and I have supported it and updated it regularly. The website is better now than ever.

