Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AlaaFathy

Coursera Hero Section

AlaaFathy
AlaaFathy
  • Save
Coursera Hero Section e-learning hero section ux design ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

Coursera Hero Section Redesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
AlaaFathy
AlaaFathy

More by AlaaFathy

View profile
    • Like