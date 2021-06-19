Legendary - Event Staffing Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers 🏀
Legendary is an event staffing platform that helps businesses to easily hire and manage a flexible workforce. It also connects employees to part-time and full-time hourly jobs, putting them in control to select the jobs that fit into their life.
Website: https://legendaryeventstaffing.com/
IOS App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.legendary&hl=en
Android: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/legendary-staffing/id1493902021
💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
Email: rahulkumar.design@gmail.com