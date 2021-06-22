Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alyssa Stormes

Year of the Queer - Pride Mantra 2021 Vector Illustration

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
  • Save
Year of the Queer - Pride Mantra 2021 Vector Illustration retro color pop font design vector icon vector font typography queer artist trans rights lgbtq gay community rainbow pride pride month
Download color palette

Made with adobe fresco, part of my Pride sticker packs for 2021!

Alyssa Stormes
Alyssa Stormes
Animator, Vector Artist, Graphic Tee Queen

More by Alyssa Stormes

View profile
    • Like