7Gen Technologies (Business Stationary)

7Gen Technologies (Business Stationary) letterhead businesscard vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app
7Gen technologies IT based agency contact us to redesign their new logo mark to a new colour palette, typography, graphic design, illustration, website, Also we have done social media marketing for them. The idea behind redesigning was to give them a new fresh identity and best user experience to their users. While designing this project our focus points was that the website should be user-friendly navigation, eye-catching design layout, responsive design, good quality content.

