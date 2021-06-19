Mercan Alper

Drag & Drop Workflow Builder

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper
  • Save
Drag & Drop Workflow Builder interaction vector design graphic design form builder online form approval builder product design ui workflow builder approval flow approval workflow jotform ui design uiux
Download color palette

Build the perfect approval flow without any coding. JotForm’s drag-and-drop interface allows you to easily add approvers, emails, and conditional branches to your approval process.

https://www.jotform.com/products/approvals/

Mercan Alper
Mercan Alper

More by Mercan Alper

View profile
    • Like