NFT Marketplace - Concept App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Folks!
Today I want to share with you this concept I've done while explored design directions for the NFT Marketplace app. by using this app you can find your favorite artwork send, receive, and start bidding.
Need a Website or an App Design?
Come, say hello: Rishabhshirker@gmail.com