NFT Marketplace - Concept App

Hey, Folks!

Today I want to share with you this concept I've done while explored design directions for the NFT Marketplace app. by using this app you can find your favorite artwork send, receive, and start bidding.

Come, say hello: Rishabhshirker@gmail.com

