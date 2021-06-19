FLOETROL and GLUE pouring medium ~ Reverse flower dip ~ Acrylic

Hello from Slovenia again!

In this video I will do reverse flower dip with Floetrol (70%) and Glue (30%) as my pouring medium. I still want to find mixture of US products, that will react similar as my pouring medium with EU products.

The final fluid art painting is different than usual, but I find it really beautiful anyway.

I hope that this video will help you create some acrylic pouring flowers too!

My base coat is mixture of Amsterdam neutral grey and Artist's Loft iridescent medium. Colours for the flower are:

- Amsterdam permanent blue violet

- Pebeo iridescent green blue

- Arties colours prussian blue

- Vallejo cobalt violet light

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part ModPodge pearl

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

