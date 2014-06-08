Nico Hagenburger

Eurucamp Team Member

A design for team members of the eurucamp 2014.

Here’s the living style guide code: http://livingstyleguide.com/eurucamp/#team-page

And here’s the Codepen example: http://codepen.io/hagenburger/pen/xzecD

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
