Uma Gokhale

Bliss Wedding Invitation Suite

Uma Gokhale
Uma Gokhale
  • Save
Bliss Wedding Invitation Suite wedding bridal save the date invite invitation rsvp thank you card card greeting card
Download color palette

Bliss Wedding Invitation Pack comes with clean and elegant templates for wedding invitation, save the date card, RSVP card and thank you card.

This Pack includes eight (4) fully layered and customizable PSD files in 300 DPI CMYK format.

Details and more photos here: http://customwebdesignseo.com/product/wedding-invitation-suite/

Uma Gokhale
Uma Gokhale

More by Uma Gokhale

View profile
    • Like