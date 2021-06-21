Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Webpixels

Bootstrap 5 Components - Webpixels

Webpixels
Webpixels
Hire Me
  • Save
Bootstrap 5 Components - Webpixels bootstrap list cards application dashboard components ui
Download color palette

You can find on Webpixels a wide range of UI components built for specific use-cases, like marketing, applications, dashboards, and more. Each part has been carefully designed and coded to support faster and better development.

They're all designed in Figma and coded with Bootstrap 5.

Get access to Webpixels Components →

Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Webpixels
Webpixels
— Build like a PRO
Hire Me

More by Webpixels

View profile
    • Like