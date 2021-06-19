Trending designs to inspire you
This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 29/30
Landing page for the marketing company «Shapeak»
In this project I made illustrations by myself. Also, created a UI kit and style guide for developers. Showed how animation should be implemented.
Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com
Created for Brambling tech
