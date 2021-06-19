Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Babyn

Landing page for the marketing company

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn
  • Save
Landing page for the marketing company ux responsive 3d advertise concept agency sales smm marketing illustration clean figma homepage website interface ui design
Download color palette

✋ Hey, Dribbble family!

This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 29/30

Landing page for the marketing company «Shapeak»

In this project I made illustrations by myself. Also, created a UI kit and style guide for developers. Showed how animation should be implemented.

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

Created for Brambling tech

😎Subscribe for other socials: Instagram | Behance

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn

More by Yurii Babyn

View profile
    • Like