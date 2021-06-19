Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manjay Gupta

Chefy Logo - platform connect the top chefs with consumers

Manjay Gupta
Manjay Gupta
  • Save
Chefy Logo - platform connect the top chefs with consumers branding illustrator graphics online restaurant food concept design logo
Download color palette

CHEFY is a creating one of the largest online catering platform which connects over 2000 Celebrity Chefs with consumers.

Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Follow Me
Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Manjay Gupta
Manjay Gupta
UI/UX Designer

More by Manjay Gupta

View profile
    • Like