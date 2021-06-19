Chamroz Logo

Messenger App Icon and logo (Message me)

Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo
  • Save
Messenger App Icon and logo (Message me) branding logo
Download color palette

Hi folks!

I would like to present a new minimalis logo design for yoga class.
Would love to hear your thoughts about it!
----
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!

Chamroz Logo
https://www.fiverr.com/chamroz

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Chamroz Logo
Chamroz Logo

More by Chamroz Logo

View profile
    • Like