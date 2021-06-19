Bartender's Handshake Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Had a ton of fun making this banner design for Bartender's Handshake, an organization aiming to provide free education and consultation to members of the hospitality industry in the DC metro area affected by COVID-19. You can check them out here: https://www.instagram.com/bartenders.handshake/