Bartender's Handshake Badge Design

logo badgedesign design branding
Had a ton of fun making this badge design for Bartender's Handshake, an organization aiming to provide free education and consultation to members of the hospitality industry in the DC metro area affected by COVID-19. You can check them out here: https://www.instagram.com/bartenders.handshake/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
