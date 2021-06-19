Old Haunt Design Co.

Botany & Branch Badge Logo

Old Haunt Design Co.
Old Haunt Design Co.
  • Save
Botany & Branch Badge Logo typography badge logo logo design branding
Download color palette

Botany & Branch is a good friend of mine's up-and-coming flower pressing shop. Hopefully more info coming soon on how you can reach out to her for all your decoratively flattened plant needs!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Old Haunt Design Co.
Old Haunt Design Co.

More by Old Haunt Design Co.

View profile
    • Like