Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naufal Hanif R

Plant Identifier App

Naufal Hanif R
Naufal Hanif R
  • Save
Plant Identifier App minimal trending identifi plant app uiux minimalist scanner app scanner scanning scan nature plants plant clean ui design mobile ui mobile design design ui daily ui
Download color palette

Hi!

I just want to share my exploration of a mobile application to help identify plants in a snap.

I'd be happy to hear feedback from you.
Press "L" if you love it.

Thank you.

Naufal Hanif R
Naufal Hanif R

More by Naufal Hanif R

View profile
    • Like