Mohamed Kamal
Tremoloo

Link Your Bank Account with App | Banking App

Mohamed Kamal
Tremoloo
Mohamed Kamal for Tremoloo
Link Your Bank Account with App | Banking App
😎Hi Creative folks!!
Recently I’ve been working on banking app to help users control their own expenses, set up goals , pay bills, send and receive money The idea was to pull all the good things from the banking app and improve them. to Link your bank account with the app and to keep it as simple & easy as possible.

I’m going to share the whole flows with you soon. Stay tuned 😉
hope you like it...
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Tremoloo
Tremoloo
