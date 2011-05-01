My First Car: Mazda 323 GLX

This was my first car; an 1985 Mazda 323 GLX - shouldn't really complain as it was a hand me down from a family friend but here's the features: -

1.3l engine (but most of that was broken)

A miscoloured front panel (bad respray)

1 Speaker (mounted in the glovebox!!)

An AM radio (no cassette or FM radio)

Rusty seats (Don't ask me how)

It really was a horrible car and I only had it 6 months but it gave me some experience on the road :)