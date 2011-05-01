Anthony Killeen

My First Car: Mazda 323 GLX

Anthony Killeen
Anthony Killeen
  • Save
My First Car: Mazda 323 GLX rebound pos rusty first car
Download color palette

This was my first car; an 1985 Mazda 323 GLX - shouldn't really complain as it was a hand me down from a family friend but here's the features: -

1.3l engine (but most of that was broken)
A miscoloured front panel (bad respray)
1 Speaker (mounted in the glovebox!!)
An AM radio (no cassette or FM radio)
Rusty seats (Don't ask me how)

It really was a horrible car and I only had it 6 months but it gave me some experience on the road :)

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Anthony Killeen
Anthony Killeen

More by Anthony Killeen

View profile
    • Like