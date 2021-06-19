Kylinn Rich

Agency Trial Layout

Agency Trial Layout logo illustration design modern branding minimal typography webdesign typeface web design
A simple trial project I did, but ended up loving so much - I had to share! If you enjoy, follow my work on Instagram or Pinterest

Currently booking! Email me 👉🏼 kylinn.rich@gmail.com

