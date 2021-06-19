Adesewa

Landing page for daily UI challenge

Landing page for daily UI challenge ui ux logo landing page userinterface uidesign
Day 3 of the daily UI challenge is to create a landing page. I decided to create a landing page for a brand called PlanTz. The website allows plant lovers to buy any plant of their choice as well as see the most popularly purchased plants.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
