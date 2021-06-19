The Art for Equality Series

These pieces are curated & inspired (negatively) by the increase in police brutality & violence particularly against people of color in the United States in early March 2021. I started this series after the brutal public execution of George Floyd; a Minneapolis, MN Black man caught using what was identified as a counterfeit $20 bill. After such a cowardice act from Derrek Chauvin, someone whom the public is supposed to trust, I could no longer sit quietly. It was never proven that Floyd was intentionally trying to hustle the money. Anyone could receive a fake bill & then unknowingly try using it somewhere else. So when George Floyd was killed is when I decided to use my art to spread awareness to ensure that these kinds of acts of violence will no longer be casually pushed off to the side & forgotten about, just like the thousands of colored people killed for nothing other than the tone of their skin.