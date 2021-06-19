Grocery Store logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I remember Hick's Law every time I go shop groceries online 🥲 So I decided to make a Magic Shopping feature, where Power Users of Enough_ could select an item based on the category instead of variations on brands and flavor of products. Fewer options, more efficiency 😉