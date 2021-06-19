Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pedro Masid

Grocery Store logo

Pedro Masid
Pedro Masid
Grocery Store logo app typography ui logo
I remember Hick's Law every time I go shop groceries online 🥲 So I decided to make a Magic Shopping feature, where Power Users of Enough_ could select an item based on the category instead of variations on brands and flavor of products. Fewer options, more efficiency 😉

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Pedro Masid
Pedro Masid
I'm a Product Designer with a tech-savvy background
