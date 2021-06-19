Fatima Ali

Aage Barho App

Fatima Ali
Fatima Ali
  • Save
Aage Barho App aagebardoapp
Download color palette

AageBarho is a one stop solution for all educational tech services. It provides real life education with social learning.

After registration, user can enroll in any subject where he'll educated by videos and articles. User not only ask live questions but also can purchase their needs from e-commerce store.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Fatima Ali
Fatima Ali

More by Fatima Ali

View profile
    • Like