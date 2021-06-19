Aage Barho App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AageBarho is a one stop solution for all educational tech services. It provides real life education with social learning.
After registration, user can enroll in any subject where he'll educated by videos and articles. User not only ask live questions but also can purchase their needs from e-commerce store.