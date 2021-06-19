Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jackson Alvey

7 Day Poster Design Challenge - Day 2

Jackson Alvey
Jackson Alvey
7 Day Poster Design Challenge - Day 2 gradient concept art plant dad plant design illustration design poster design typography graphic design gay designer
Next to design, indoor gardening is my biggest love. It only made sense to try out a Plant themed poster, and I wanted something that felt simple, vintage and even a little western. What do you think? :)

Jackson Alvey
Jackson Alvey

