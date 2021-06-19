30 Day Poster Design Challenge - Day 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Next to design, indoor gardening is my biggest love. It only made sense to try out a Plant themed poster, and I wanted something that felt simple, vintage and even a little western. What do you think? :)