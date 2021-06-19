Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muft Mashwara App

Muft Mashwara App
SERVICE
Free career consulting

USER APP
User can ask queries with career consultant of his choice. He may contact with consultant through video or chat. User will be charged coins as per consultant's demand.

CONSULTANT APP
Consultant can charge user in coins for providing guidance. He can redeem his coins into money through wallet.

ADMIN APP
1. Admin can accept/reject consultant request
2. Admin can check live number of users

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
