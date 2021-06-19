Muft Mashwara App

Trending designs to inspire you
SERVICE
Free career consulting
USER APP
User can ask queries with career consultant of his choice. He may contact with consultant through video or chat. User will be charged coins as per consultant's demand.
CONSULTANT APP
Consultant can charge user in coins for providing guidance. He can redeem his coins into money through wallet.
ADMIN APP
1. Admin can accept/reject consultant request
2. Admin can check live number of users