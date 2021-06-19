Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhinav Khare

Ice cream App

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
Ice cream App food app food delivery clean ui dailyui user interface ios android ice cream app concept ux designer ui designer app ice cream interface app design dailyuichallenge adobe ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Here's a new ice cream app that I have designed. Hope you guys like it!

-----------------------------------------------------
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like