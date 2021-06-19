Trending designs to inspire you
Inka~ Ostrich Concept Art
Concept Theme Story-
Her name is Inka and she lives among humans and she thinks herself a bird who can fly.
She practice every single day to cross the road alone and struggles to fly into the bright sunny sky.
One day her owner made false temporary flying wings and her wish came true.