Mrinmay Basu

Inka~ Ostrich Concept Art

Inka~ Ostrich Concept Art concept art cycles illustration arnoldrender 3drender maya design blender 3d art 3d modeling
Concept Theme Story-
Her name is Inka and she lives among humans and she thinks herself a bird who can fly.
She practice every single day to cross the road alone and struggles to fly into the bright sunny sky.
One day her owner made false temporary flying wings and her wish came true.

