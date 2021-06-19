Trending designs to inspire you
Paytal is an all in one fintech solution with an exciting array of features. Using Paytal, one can conveniently send and receive payment, shop online, make donations and digitally invest money in gold coins, crypto and mutual funds. Other offerings include online use-cases and in-store payments.