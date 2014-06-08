Kelsey Premo Jones

Kelsey Premo Jones
Kelsey Premo Jones
Ivy & Stone branding logo
Rustic logo for a home goods boutique in Louisiana. Naming was inspired by the location's ivy covered storefront and stone planters.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Kelsey Premo Jones
Kelsey Premo Jones

