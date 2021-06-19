Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
STRMLINED

SCOTLAND V ENGLAND / Euro 2021 / Animated Artwork

STRMLINED
STRMLINED
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

MAKE SURE SOUND ON!
Design and idea, the vision and choice behind all material used was conceptualized by myself. Artwork for the Euro's made for social media purposes hence the vertical layout for IG/FB/Twitter story modes to generate interest and lead users towards the game shown on live! All about trying to bring through emotions through media like this!

STRMLINED
STRMLINED
Creative Director: Focus on UI & Branding
Hire Me

More by STRMLINED

View profile
    • Like