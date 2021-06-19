News App Sign Up Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone. Here is a sign up flow for a news application. It enables users to sign up or login with various single sign-on solutions (i.e. Google, Apple and Facebook)
I have specifically included the wireframe for the design to showcase the process from ideation to final design. While the functionalities remain the same from ideation to mockup, there are two major design decisions made for the mockup:
1. Placement of features shifts to the lower part of the screen for easy reachability
2. News photo slideshow to emphasize on the variety of news available for the application
Let me know what I can do better on designing sign up flows for applications :)