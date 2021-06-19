Ryan David Curtis

Callstring – Call Routing

Callstring – Call Routing
The Call Routing flow builder lets you create complex call routing rules for your call center staff. A call center manager can drag and drop components from the left to create rules, send to specific teams, make X number of loops and finally send someone to voicemail or interactive voice response if needed.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
