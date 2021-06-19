The Infinity

I am a Full Time Graphic Designer .

If You need any Work

Email: robiulrobin26@gmail.com

Order Your Logo : https://www.fiverr.com/share/jjkgNZ

https://www.fiverr.com/share/GzvRm0

This logo is in vector format.

You can customize this logo in terms of size and color as per your requirement.

Vector format logo/graphics gives you full access to make changes easily.

Full vectors 100% editable and scalable Editable colors CMYK colors Print ready

Free fonts Font Use Google Font (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat)

Support You can contact us directly Get in touch with us and we will give our best to help you!

We hope you enjoy!

And if you like this item and have a moment to rate it,

We will be very grateful