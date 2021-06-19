Sign up page for daily UI challenge

Trending designs to inspire you
I started a 100 day daily UI challenge and the very first challenge is to create a sign up page. I designed a sign up page for the online e-commerce store of a confectionery brand. I designed a matching logo to accompany the brand.
Follow my Instagram page to see other available screens. Comment your constructive feedback below. #UIUX #Userinterfacedesigner #visualdesigner #dailyui