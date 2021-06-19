Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Callstring – Host SaaS Onboarding Dashboard

Callstring – Host SaaS Onboarding Dashboard
This dashboard is made for SaaS admins that have embedded Callstring's dialer into their software. From here, you can keep track of the onboarding progress of companies that have signed up for the embedded dialer. Since the onboarding process for telephony involves migrating from legacy systems, we want to give visibility into the benchmarks of adoption within Callstring. This way, support reps can reach out if certain companies are stagnating in their adoption.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
