Callstring Logo

Callstring is a SaaS that lets you easily embed a phone UI into your software. If you're a software company that has a telephony workflow, you can enable your users to ditch their phone hardware and easily add Callstring's dialer UI (styled to match your UI) and add sophisticated call routing.
Callstring also offers APIs to easily create rules with the data from the host software and automate workflows.
For this project, I worked on early branding and product design as part of an initial fundraising round.
