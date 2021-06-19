Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan David Curtis

Callstring Logo

Ryan David Curtis
Ryan David Curtis
  • Save
Callstring Logo saas branding logo
Download color palette

Callstring is a SaaS that lets you easily embed a phone UI into your software. If you're a software company that has a telephony workflow, you can enable your users to ditch their phone hardware and easily add Callstring's dialer UI (styled to match your UI) and add sophisticated call routing.

Callstring also offers APIs to easily create rules with the data from the host software and automate workflows.

For this project, I worked on early branding and product design as part of an initial fundraising round.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Ryan David Curtis
Ryan David Curtis

More by Ryan David Curtis

View profile
    • Like