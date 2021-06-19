ORB - Productivity App Concept

ORB is a productivity app concept made to simplify one's workflow within one application. I made this app in response to Focus Space by Denys Hubariev. ORB includes a calming minimal interface with a calendar (can be linked with Google Calendar), to do list, timer, and notes section. The bottom menu bar includes a toggle for Do Not Disturb and a search option that searches all content within ORB. I made ORB with the goal of combining multiple applications in one aesthetically pleasing interface. I wanted to make it simple and easy for users to not get distracted while being able to manage their tasks in a single location. ORB allows users to get work done faster as they spend more time working as opposed to figuring out what to work on.