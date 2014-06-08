Simone Marzulli

Rainbow Floppy Envelope (updated)

Rainbow Floppy Envelope (updated) floppy flat rainbow apple vintage apple ii envelope
Trying to reproduce an old design concept for the Apple II floppy disk envelopes.

Here're few examples:
http://i.imgur.com/BP9nPpl.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/g9LjiXc.jpg

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
