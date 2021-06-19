Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ask a Question Interaction | askCET Mobile UI

Ask a Question Interaction | askCET Mobile UI animation modern mobile app community explore forum motion design interaction confetti modal question answer minimal dark theme trending illustration ui ux uidesign ui design design
Here's a shot from the askCET mobile app.
A QnA platform that lets students of our college come together and start open discussions and ask anything related to our college.

Take a look at the complete project on Behance

