ORB - Productivity App Concept

ORB is a productivity app concept made to simplify one's workflow within one application. I made this app in response to Focus Space by Denys Hubariev. ORB includes a calming minimal interface with a calendar (can be linked with Google Calendar), to do list, timer, and notes section. The bottom menu bar includes a toggle for Do Not Disturb and a search option that searches all content within ORB. I made ORB with the goal of combining multiple applications in one aesthetically pleasing interface. I wanted to make it simple and easy for users to not get distracted while being able to manage their tasks in a single location. ORB allows users to get work done faster as they spend more time working as opposed to figuring out what to work on.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
UI/UX Designer / 3D Artist / Graphic Designer
