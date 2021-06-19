Animated Twitch Overlay

Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.etsy.com/shop/SweetSpotSriLanka
◘ 4 animated banners/overlays ( starting soon, be right back and Stream Ending and Live or Intermission )
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080
◘ 2 different animated FaceCams/Webcam Overlays
Format: gif & Mov-Both are works 100%
◘ Non Animated Graphics
Format: Jpeg - Reslution: 1920x1080
What's in the Non Animated Graphics
1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Offline
3-Be Right Back
4-Live Screen(Can Be Use as Intermission Screen)---Included Chat+Game Cam
5- 2x Facecams as Png
◘ Animated Intermission/Live Screen
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080
◘100% Working,If you don't believe me check what my clients say about my work-https://www.fiverr.com/share/L4erkA
◘ If you need Custom Work: https://www.fiverr.com/share/L4erkA
◘The font is Not included.
◘ Feel free to contact me if you had any issues with your order.
◘ This product is for personal use only, please do not reupload it anywhere else.
◘ product reviews are appreciated. ♥♥♥
◘ Thank you so much for visiting my store!