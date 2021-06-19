Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moditha Damindu

Animated Twitch Overlay

Animated Twitch Overlay etsyseller graphic design animation stream overlay
https://www.etsy.com/shop/SweetSpotSriLanka
◘ 4 animated banners/overlays ( starting soon, be right back and Stream Ending and Live or Intermission )
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080

◘ 2 different animated FaceCams/Webcam Overlays
Format: gif & Mov-Both are works 100%

◘ Non Animated Graphics
Format: Jpeg - Reslution: 1920x1080

What's in the Non Animated Graphics
1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Offline
3-Be Right Back
4-Live Screen(Can Be Use as Intermission Screen)---Included Chat+Game Cam
5- 2x Facecams as Png

◘ Animated Intermission/Live Screen
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080

◘100% Working,If you don't believe me check what my clients say about my work-https://www.fiverr.com/share/L4erkA

◘ If you need Custom Work: https://www.fiverr.com/share/L4erkA

◘The font is Not included.

◘ Feel free to contact me if you had any issues with your order.

◘ This product is for personal use only, please do not reupload it anywhere else.

◘ product reviews are appreciated. ♥♥♥

◘ Thank you so much for visiting my store!

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Moditha Damindu
Moditha Damindu

