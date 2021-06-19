shakib_30

Logo Design

Logo Design logo flat typography graphic design design illustrator illustration branding
Hello!
I am shakib_30. I am a professional graphic designer, having expertise in designing Creative logos, flyers, and banners. I am here to help you with all the graphic designing needs for your business/brand. My service is very affordable, efficient, reliable and hassle-free.
I love my work and I finish work in a very perfect way. I chose freelancing as my profession. I love clients whose work is done. I work with confidence and try to understand the will and reluctance of the client.
This is my new "A" Unique Logo Design. Hope you Appreciate This. If you need Type Graphic Designs Don`t forget to contact me.
Email : najmusshakib30@gmail.com
https://www.freelancer.com/u/najmusshakib30
https://www.behance.net/shakibislam
https://dribbble.com/Shakib_30
https://twitter.com/30Shakib
https://www.linkedin.com/in/graphic-designer-5b1916214/

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
