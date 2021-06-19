SPLENDID — flavored drinks

Trending designs to inspire you
The new series of SPLENDID refreshing beverages aimed at the mexican market
There is strong competition in the Mexican market for soft drinks. Numerous popular brands with well-designed marketing strategies and large budgets set a high bar for new products. Therefore, great expectations were placed on design as an important visual language for promotion.
The target audience of the product are people from different social diversity and age groups. Some of them want to quench their thirst, others want to try an unusual combination of tastes. So it was important to attract and connect different consumers with a universal and understandable idea.
The main advantage of vitamin SPLENDID beverage is the successful combination of pure natural water with original tasting compositions: raspberry and coconut, cucumber and blackberry, grapes and peaches, guanabana, kiwi and carambola, bilberries and watermelon. So, as a visual image, we decided to use the spectacular immersion of juicy fruits and berries in clear water. The images arranged throughout the surface of the label create a continuous pattern on all sides of the PET bottle. Realistic, detailed images of fillers animate the design, create a dynamic and make the buyer want to quench the thirst and taste ripe berries and fruits.
To highlight the freshness of the drink and the succinct nature of the illustrations, transparent film was used in the printing technology in combination with high-quality flexographic printing with bright colours of Panton.
Client: GRUPO FRUTOPIA (Mexico) 2021
