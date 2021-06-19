Twitch - Dragon Fire Themed Stream Overlay Package

Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1015149904/twitch-dragon-fire-themed-stream-overlay
♥ Adopt this Dragon Fire Themed Stream Overlay Package Alerts Overlays and Scenes Pack for Twitch, Mixer and more ! ♥
You will receive :
- 5 Scenes/5 animated banners/overlays
1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Paused
3-Be Right Back
4-Stream Ending
5-Live Screen/Game Screen/Intermission Screen
- 3 Alerts
1-New Follower
2-New Donation
3-New Subscriber
-◘ Animated FaceCam/Webcam Overlays (Transparent)
Format: Mov - works 100%
◘Live Screen/Game Screen/Intermission Screen(Transparent)
Format: Mov - works 100%
• 5 Scenes are HD MP4 & Mov Files
• Alerts .GIF with transparent background
• Optimized for direct upload on any stream platform
• You will receive the products automatically upon payment
• Files are for personal use ONLY. Do not edit or resell this product.