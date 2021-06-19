Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moditha Damindu

Twitch - Dragon Fire Themed Stream Overlay Package

Moditha Damindu
Moditha Damindu
  • Save
Twitch - Dragon Fire Themed Stream Overlay Package twitch overlays twitch etsyseller design streamer stream overlay motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1015149904/twitch-dragon-fire-themed-stream-overlay
♥ Adopt this Dragon Fire Themed Stream Overlay Package Alerts Overlays and Scenes Pack for Twitch, Mixer and more ! ♥

You will receive :

- 5 Scenes/5 animated banners/overlays

1-Stream Starting
2-Stream Paused
3-Be Right Back
4-Stream Ending
5-Live Screen/Game Screen/Intermission Screen

- 3 Alerts

1-New Follower
2-New Donation
3-New Subscriber

-◘ Animated FaceCam/Webcam Overlays (Transparent)
Format: Mov - works 100%

◘Live Screen/Game Screen/Intermission Screen(Transparent)
Format: Mov - works 100%

• 5 Scenes are HD MP4 & Mov Files

• Alerts .GIF with transparent background

• Optimized for direct upload on any stream platform

• You will receive the products automatically upon payment

• Files are for personal use ONLY. Do not edit or resell this product.

Moditha Damindu
Moditha Damindu

More by Moditha Damindu

View profile
    • Like