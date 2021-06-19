SAVASANA. Yoga studio website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Introducing my new website: a yoga school landing page in English. A one-page site made of standard and Z-blocks using modern trends (glassmorphism, gradient buttons and icons, large decorative font), basic and step-by-step animation, custom cursor, adaptation for mobile devices.
Website link: http://asanalight.tilda.ws
#webdesign #tilda #madeontilda #webdesigner #landingpage #webtrends #trends #typographic #freelancedesigner #freelance #freelancelife #colorful #colors #gradients #glassmorphism @yogastudio