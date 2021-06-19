Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SAVASANA. Yoga studio website

Hi, Introducing my new website: a yoga school landing page in English. A one-page site made of standard and Z-blocks using modern trends (glassmorphism, gradient buttons and icons, large decorative font), basic and step-by-step animation, custom cursor, adaptation for mobile devices.
Website link: http://asanalight.tilda.ws

#webdesign #tilda #madeontilda #webdesigner #landingpage #webtrends #trends #typographic #freelancedesigner #freelance #freelancelife #colorful #colors #gradients #glassmorphism @yogastudio

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
