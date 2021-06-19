Work Diagrams on the helloyes.dev/work page

I've updated helloyes.dev with these tiny "work diagrams". On the "work"-page there is a timeline that consists of major and minor events, all representing certain points in time in my professional experience. These pictures are supposed communicate a feeling of what types of tasks generally were done at a given point in the timeline.

They were originally created in figma. I extracted the patterns themselves into a figma library that you can play with here: https://www.figma.com/community/file/978689698060140147 - On the website itself the patterns were originally background-images exported from figma but I eventually recreated them in svg by hand (kinda), so that they can even take on the user-overridable accent color.