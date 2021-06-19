Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafael Martins

Activity Countdown Daily UI 14

Rafael Martins
Rafael Martins
  • Save
Activity Countdown Daily UI 14 clock countdown dailyui14 14 014 lifestyle tourism ballon hotairballon hotair portugal fundao illustration dailyui ui daily 100 challenge design uidesign dailyuichallenge daily ui
Download color palette

I decided to get some inspiration from the colours of my lovely hometown and prepare an app for the tourism activities. Usually, these activities happen during specific times of the year and seasons, so a countdown fits perfectly!
_
Don't forget to press (L) to show your support :)

Rafael Martins
Rafael Martins

More by Rafael Martins

View profile
    • Like